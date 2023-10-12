Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM) CEO Grigorios Siokas Buys 6,712 Shares

Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM – Get Free Report) CEO Grigorios Siokas acquired 6,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.66 per share, with a total value of $158,805.92. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,334,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,576,565.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Grigorios Siokas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 20th, Grigorios Siokas bought 181,451 shares of Cosmos Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.48 per share, with a total value of $449,998.48.

Cosmos Health Price Performance

Shares of COSM stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $1.39. 358,659 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,808,048. Cosmos Health Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $23.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cosmos Health ( NASDAQ:COSM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.36 million during the quarter. Cosmos Health had a negative return on equity of 40.22% and a negative net margin of 29.22%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cosmos Health by 9.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 291,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 24,117 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in Cosmos Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $171,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cosmos Health during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cosmos Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $327,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cosmos Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. 4.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cosmos Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cosmos Health Inc provides proprietary line of branded and generic pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, over-the-counter medications, cosmetics, nursery, health care and baby products, and medical devices. Its nutraceutical product portfolio includes Sky Premium Life and Mediterranation. The company serves wholesale pharmaceutical distributors and independent retail pharmacies.

See Also

