Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,529 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 3,743 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,015,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 466,406 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $251,104,000 after purchasing an additional 24,814 shares during the period. ETF Store Inc. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 522 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.4% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,742 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caliber Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.9% during the second quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on COST. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $630.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $586.25.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of COST stock traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $564.05. The company had a trading volume of 261,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,807,599. The company has a market capitalization of $249.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $555.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $529.57. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $447.90 and a twelve month high of $576.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $78.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total value of $1,384,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 67,934 shares in the company, valued at $37,619,131.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total transaction of $1,384,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,619,131.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total transaction of $675,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,705,358.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

