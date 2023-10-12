Critical Comparison: Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) & Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO)

Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO – Get Free Report) and Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Blue Dolphin Energy has a beta of 0.33, meaning that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pioneer Natural Resources has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.7% of Pioneer Natural Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 87.0% of Blue Dolphin Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Pioneer Natural Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Dolphin Energy 7.32% 240.40% 34.50% Pioneer Natural Resources 28.46% 25.53% 15.94%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Blue Dolphin Energy and Pioneer Natural Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Dolphin Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Pioneer Natural Resources 1 5 16 1 2.74

Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus target price of $264.09, indicating a potential upside of 9.66%. Given Pioneer Natural Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Pioneer Natural Resources is more favorable than Blue Dolphin Energy.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Blue Dolphin Energy and Pioneer Natural Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Dolphin Energy $487.50 million 0.13 $32.89 million $2.10 2.00 Pioneer Natural Resources $24.29 billion 2.31 $7.85 billion $23.46 10.27

Pioneer Natural Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Dolphin Energy. Blue Dolphin Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pioneer Natural Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Pioneer Natural Resources beats Blue Dolphin Energy on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blue Dolphin Energy

Blue Dolphin Energy Company engages in the refining and marketing of petroleum products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Refinery Operations and Tolling and Terminaling. It produces finished products, including jet fuel, as well as various intermediate products, such as naphtha, heavy oil-based mud blendstock, and atmospheric gas oil; and conducts tolling and terminaling services for third parties at the Nixon facility. The company also provides storage tank rentals and ancillary services. Blue Dolphin Energy Company was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Blue Dolphin Energy Company is a subsidiary of Lazarus Energy Holdings, LLC.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

