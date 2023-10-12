Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Shares Acquired by Mendota Financial Group LLC

Mendota Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 26,800.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 538 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 536 shares during the quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Crocs were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Crocs by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,588 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,269,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Crocs by 91.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,493 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 12,173 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Crocs by 156.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,233 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 12,941 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Crocs by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 161,078 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,306,000 after buying an additional 4,287 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CROX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Crocs from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of Crocs in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crocs in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley cut Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crocs presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.86.

Crocs Price Performance

Shares of Crocs stock opened at $88.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.87. Crocs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.60 and a 12 month high of $151.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.61. Crocs had a return on equity of 81.96% and a net margin of 17.21%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Crocs news, Director Douglas J. Treff acquired 2,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $94.61 per share, for a total transaction of $200,005.54. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 99,770 shares in the company, valued at $9,439,239.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Douglas J. Treff bought 2,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $94.61 per share, with a total value of $200,005.54. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 99,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,439,239.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 5,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total transaction of $501,985.78. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 97,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,557,702.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 6,468 shares of company stock worth $648,318. 2.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, shoe charms, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

See Also

