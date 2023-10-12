Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 432,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,900 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $49,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. Argent Trust Co increased its stake in Crown Castle by 3.3% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 12,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 752,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,078,000 after acquiring an additional 44,855 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 11.7% in the first quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Crown Castle by 9.7% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Crown Castle by 29.0% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 61,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,226,000 after purchasing an additional 13,803 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Crown Castle from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on Crown Castle from $137.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.16.

Crown Castle stock opened at $94.54 on Thursday. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.97 and a 1 year high of $153.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.74 and its 200-day moving average is $110.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $41.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.65.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.74). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 23.85%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. Crown Castle’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 158.88%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

