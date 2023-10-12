CWA Asset Management Group LLC Acquires 679 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,683 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 679 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 98,074.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 52,181,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,451,000 after buying an additional 52,128,572 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1,835.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,527,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,964,000 after purchasing an additional 18,518,584 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 10.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,422,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,955,257,000 after buying an additional 7,196,843 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 96.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,312,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,360,000 after buying an additional 6,537,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,453 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $577,006.71. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 206,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,232,942.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kraft Heinz Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $32.44 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.59 and its 200 day moving average is $36.35. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $31.12 and a 52 week high of $42.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $39.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 7.45%. Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is 62.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday. Mizuho dropped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.60.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

