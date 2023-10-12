CWA Asset Management Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,891 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in Stryker by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,065 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Stryker during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Stryker news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $1,445,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,021,266. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SYK opened at $260.17 on Thursday. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $203.23 and a 52 week high of $306.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.81 billion, a PE ratio of 36.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $281.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $286.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.37%.

SYK has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Stryker from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Stryker from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.77.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

