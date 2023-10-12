CWA Asset Management Group LLC Has $1.57 Million Stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 26.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,331 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,458 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter valued at about $204,981,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter worth $30,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 817 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 59.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CSFB raised their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.83.

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $47.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 0.85. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a one year low of $39.24 and a one year high of $61.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.18.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 40.06%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 31.13%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

(Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.