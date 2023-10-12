CWA Asset Management Group LLC Has $603,000 Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 39.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,369 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in Netflix by 12.6% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 13,800 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Moreno Evelyn V acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 92.9% in the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 13.4% in the second quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 956 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 7.9% in the second quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Netflix from $358.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $535.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.23.

In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total value of $189,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $57,463.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total transaction of $23,876,904.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total value of $189,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,463.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,714 shares of company stock worth $50,138,516 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $365.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $162.16 billion, a PE ratio of 38.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.73 and a 12-month high of $485.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $409.69 and a 200-day moving average of $393.39.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.44. Netflix had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

