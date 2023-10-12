CWA Asset Management Group LLC Increases Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,933 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arcataur Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,909,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 25,381,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $989,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,471 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 39,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Investors Network Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,170,000. Finally, Elm Partners Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 2,769,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,653,000 after acquiring an additional 796,716 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $39.62 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.48. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $43.22. The firm has a market cap of $70.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

