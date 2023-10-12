CWA Asset Management Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,438 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Danaher during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the first quarter worth $32,000. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Danaher news, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total value of $918,917.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,606,170.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total value of $5,910,881.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 88,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,362,456.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total value of $918,917.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,606,170.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,922 shares of company stock valued at $12,552,233 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DHR. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.93.

Danaher Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:DHR opened at $216.43 on Thursday. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $208.96 and a 12 month high of $281.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $248.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.81.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. Danaher had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 20.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 12.68%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

