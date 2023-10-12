CWA Asset Management Group LLC Purchases 2,505 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IEF. Innova Wealth Partners raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 217.4% in the 1st quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 158,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,681,000 after acquiring an additional 108,355 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.3% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 89,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,853,000 after buying an additional 15,655 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 818.9% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 100.2% in the second quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 15,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 7,668 shares during the period. Finally, Security Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $580,000. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $91.54 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.08. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $89.68 and a twelve month high of $100.80.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.2389 dividend. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

