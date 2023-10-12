CWA Asset Management Group LLC Sells 131,628 Shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ – Free Report) by 73.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 131,628 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Dril-Quip worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Dril-Quip by 29.5% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,517,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,690,000 after buying an additional 345,344 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Dril-Quip in the first quarter worth about $8,170,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 16.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,881,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,988,000 after purchasing an additional 266,289 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Dril-Quip by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,627,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,783,000 after purchasing an additional 235,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Dril-Quip by 114.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 270,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,098,000 after buying an additional 144,274 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on DRQ. Barclays boosted their price objective on Dril-Quip from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dril-Quip in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Dril-Quip Price Performance

Shares of Dril-Quip stock opened at $25.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $886.03 million, a P/E ratio of 43.22 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.33. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.88 and a 1 year high of $35.95.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.07). Dril-Quip had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 0.26%. The company had revenue of $89.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dril-Quip Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for for both offshore and onshore applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves.

