CWA Asset Management Group LLC Sells 800 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Paychex during the 1st quarter worth about $269,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Paychex by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Paychex by 118.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,554,000 after acquiring an additional 49,851 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,019,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PAYX shares. Bank of America increased their price target on Paychex from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. SpectralCast reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.38.

Paychex Price Performance

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $118.66 on Thursday. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.09 and a twelve month high of $129.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 31.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paychex

In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 20,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total value of $2,433,727.31. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,352,685.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $4,785,484.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,292,642. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 20,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total transaction of $2,433,727.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,352,685.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 240,239 shares of company stock worth $28,942,876 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Profile

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Further Reading

