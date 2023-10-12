Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Buys 113 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 956 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 156.3% in the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Netflix in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 8,700.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 52.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its position in shares of Netflix by 80.0% in the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 90 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Down 2.0 %

Netflix stock opened at $365.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.97, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $409.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $393.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.73 and a fifty-two week high of $485.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total value of $23,876,904.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total value of $23,876,904.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 4,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.24, for a total transaction of $2,091,776.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,714 shares of company stock worth $50,138,516 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $390.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $535.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Netflix from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Netflix from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $432.23.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Netflix

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.