Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,671 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,058,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,582,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 187.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,921,028 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $375,888,000 after buying an additional 1,251,933 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 122.6% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,075,633 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $201,399,000 after buying an additional 1,143,355 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,147,624 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $3,159,605,000 after buying an additional 741,856 shares during the period. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EXPE. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. B. Riley began coverage on Expedia Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Melius initiated coverage on Expedia Group in a research note on Monday, July 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Expedia Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.74.

EXPE opened at $103.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.62. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.39 and a 52 week high of $124.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The online travel company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 26.36% and a net margin of 7.33%. On average, research analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $660,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,332,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

