Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 525 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 126.3% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 43 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Fair Isaac during the second quarter worth $40,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 34.2% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 92.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 54 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Fair Isaac

In other Fair Isaac news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 2,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $904.38, for a total value of $2,564,821.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,310,025.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $858.51, for a total value of $202,608.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,962 shares in the company, valued at $4,259,926.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 2,836 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $904.38, for a total transaction of $2,564,821.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,310,025.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,472 shares of company stock worth $7,472,491. 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FICO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC started coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $729.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $920.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Fair Isaac from $875.00 to $940.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,007.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $882.44.

Fair Isaac Price Performance

Fair Isaac stock opened at $904.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.22. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $389.83 and a 12 month high of $916.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $876.91 and its 200-day moving average is $803.87.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.35. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 28.43% and a negative return on equity of 51.26%. The firm had revenue of $398.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.63 million. Research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 16.29 EPS for the current year.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

