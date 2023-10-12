Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Has $250,000 Stock Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lessened its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Argent Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 3.3% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 12,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 752,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,078,000 after buying an additional 44,855 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 11.7% in the first quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 9.7% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 29.0% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 61,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,226,000 after buying an additional 13,803 shares during the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crown Castle Stock Up 1.5 %

CCI opened at $94.54 on Thursday. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.97 and a fifty-two week high of $153.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $41.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.74 and a 200-day moving average of $110.94.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 23.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 158.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus initiated coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Crown Castle from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Crown Castle from $140.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $137.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.16.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

