Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RJF. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Raymond James during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 77.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 95.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Raymond James during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Raymond James by 2,272.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Raymond James Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:RJF opened at $100.19 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.08. The company has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $126.00.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 21.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on RJF shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on Raymond James in a report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Raymond James from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Raymond James from $128.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.78.

View Our Latest Analysis on Raymond James

Insider Activity at Raymond James

In other Raymond James news, insider Horace Carter sold 3,753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $409,527.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,515 shares in the company, valued at $2,129,476.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Raymond James Company Profile

(Free Report)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.