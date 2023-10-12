Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $228,000 Investment in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 656 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 2nd quarter worth $258,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 33,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 116,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,575,000 after purchasing an additional 6,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MCO. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Moody’s from $328.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on Moody’s in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Moody’s in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Moody’s from $345.00 to $332.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $346.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $330.13.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 297 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.04, for a total transaction of $100,694.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,084.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.04, for a total value of $100,694.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,084.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.25, for a total value of $209,716.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,323,111.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,157 shares of company stock worth $9,909,430. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Moody’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCO opened at $325.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $59.74 billion, a PE ratio of 41.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $331.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $326.94. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $230.16 and a 12-month high of $363.19.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.98% and a net margin of 25.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.69%.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

