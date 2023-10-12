Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 3,464 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LKQ. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 0.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,096,883 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $119,019,000 after acquiring an additional 12,111 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 22,293 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in LKQ by 266.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,306 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after buying an additional 31,498 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in LKQ in the first quarter worth about $335,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 243.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 13,814 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 9,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Dominick P. Zarcone sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.74, for a total value of $1,655,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,611,506.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ opened at $50.92 on Thursday. LKQ Co. has a 12 month low of $48.01 and a 12 month high of $59.38. The company has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.33.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 7.80%. LKQ’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

LKQ Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on LKQ shares. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research note on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com lowered LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

