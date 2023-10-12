Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Sells 2,705 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,979 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,705 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Comcast during the first quarter worth about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 134.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 852.1% in the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the topic of several research reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, October 6th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Macquarie upgraded shares of Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.72.

CMCSA opened at $44.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.08. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $47.46. The stock has a market cap of $182.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $30.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 5.40%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

