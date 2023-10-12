Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,837,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,888,000 after acquiring an additional 104,955 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 2.4% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,867,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,422,000 after acquiring an additional 251,142 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 61.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,449,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,052,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444,294 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 28.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,171,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 90,648.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,660,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,261,000 after acquiring an additional 5,654,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on ZM shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.55.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Down 3.7 %

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $64.82 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.61 and a 200 day moving average of $68.20. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.45 and a 52 week high of $89.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of -0.19.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.28. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Zoom Video Communications

In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 1,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.69, for a total value of $112,114.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,121,651.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 1,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.69, for a total value of $112,114.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,121,651.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,317 shares of company stock worth $8,657,974 in the last three months. 11.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.