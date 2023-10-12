D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Price Target Cut to $130.00 by Analysts at Barclays

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 19.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $134.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $139.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.94.

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $108.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. D.R. Horton has a 12 month low of $66.01 and a 12 month high of $132.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.32. The stock has a market cap of $36.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.56.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The construction company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.67 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that D.R. Horton will post 13.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 1,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $208,202.17. Following the transaction, the director now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,704.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 2.1% in the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,810 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 4.9% in the first quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at about $591,000. Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 2.2% in the first quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,943,195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $287,521,000 after buying an additional 64,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 1.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 95,104 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

