Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Trading Up 7.1%

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) shot up 7.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.75 and last traded at $27.72. 146,775 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 1,052,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.88.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DQ. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Daqo New Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Nomura raised Daqo New Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on Daqo New Energy from $42.80 to $38.70 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.43.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.40.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.79 by ($4.45). Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 31.45%. The firm had revenue of $636.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Analysts forecast that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DQ. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Daqo New Energy by 1,305.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,981,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,945 shares during the period. Alpine Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Daqo New Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $70,544,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 189.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,839,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,536 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Daqo New Energy by 2,930.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 985,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 952,786 shares during the period. Finally, Snow Lake Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.38% of the company’s stock.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

