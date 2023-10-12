Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.05-1.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09. The company issued revenue guidance of +9-12% yr/yr to ~$13.4-13.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.62 billion. Delta Air Lines also updated its FY23 guidance to $6.00-6.25 EPS.

Delta Air Lines Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:DAL opened at $35.98 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.73. The stock has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Delta Air Lines has a 12 month low of $28.21 and a 12 month high of $49.81.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The transportation company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $15.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.55 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 5.36%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Delta Air Lines will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.62%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $44.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their target price on Delta Air Lines from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Peter W. Carter sold 7,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $317,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,286,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Peter W. Carter sold 7,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $317,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 184,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,286,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 3,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total transaction of $162,240.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,330,129.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,479 shares of company stock valued at $1,839,353. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DAL. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 10.1% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 54,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.7% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 44,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.5% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 24,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

About Delta Air Lines



Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Featured Stories

