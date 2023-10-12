Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Sets New 1-Year Low at $24.83

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.83 and last traded at $24.83, with a volume of 5581 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Digi International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Digi International Stock Down 1.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $892.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.92.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. Digi International had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $112.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.75 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Digi International Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Digi International

In other news, VP Terrence G. Schneider sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.47, for a total value of $418,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 332,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,131,686.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Terrence G. Schneider sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.47, for a total transaction of $418,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 332,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,131,686.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David H. Sampsell sold 10,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $352,201.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 71,853 shares in the company, valued at $2,339,533.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,694 shares of company stock worth $1,275,762 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digi International

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in Digi International by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 391,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,199,000 after acquiring an additional 96,738 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its stake in Digi International by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 15,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Digi International by 615.8% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 24,448 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Digi International by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 55,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after buying an additional 18,753 shares during the period. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Digi International by 2.9% in the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 14,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Digi International Company Profile

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

Further Reading

