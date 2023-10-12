DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Price Target Cut to $30.00 by Analysts at Barclays

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Barclays from $42.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.51% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DOCN. JMP Securities cut their price target on DigitalOcean from $59.00 to $47.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded DigitalOcean from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Piper Sandler downgraded DigitalOcean from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut DigitalOcean from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DigitalOcean currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.83.

NASDAQ DOCN opened at $24.69 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.18 and its 200 day moving average is $35.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -68.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.38. DigitalOcean has a twelve month low of $21.76 and a twelve month high of $51.69.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 32.38% and a negative net margin of 5.27%. The firm had revenue of $169.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.75 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that DigitalOcean will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Warren Jenson bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.74 per share, with a total value of $102,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,367.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other DigitalOcean news, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 20,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total value of $518,922.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 108,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,723,688.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Warren Jenson bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.74 per share, for a total transaction of $102,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,367.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 36,584 shares of company stock worth $1,056,083 in the last 90 days. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCN. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in DigitalOcean by 358.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in DigitalOcean during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DigitalOcean by 270.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in DigitalOcean by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.53% of the company’s stock.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

