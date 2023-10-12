Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM) Shares Bought by Ruedi Wealth Management Inc.

Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 123,326 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,821 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Ruedi Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF worth $2,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 96.3% in the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 12,143,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,052,000 after purchasing an additional 5,956,937 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,194,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,346,000 after acquiring an additional 987,365 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $71,274,000. Truepoint Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 2,505,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,100,000 after purchasing an additional 191,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,213,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,235,000 after purchasing an additional 224,121 shares in the last quarter.

DFEM stock traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $23.35. The company had a trading volume of 42,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,384. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.81 and its 200 day moving average is $23.89. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.87. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $19.90 and a 1 year high of $25.43.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

