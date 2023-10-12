Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) is Ruedi Wealth Management Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 11.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 405,473 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,838 shares during the quarter. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up 5.6% of Ruedi Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $9,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Resource Consulting Group Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Resource Consulting Group Inc. now owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 16,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 19,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 10,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.52. The company had a trading volume of 57,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,154. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $18.42 and a 12-month high of $24.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.