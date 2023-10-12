DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) Stock Price Down 2%

Shares of DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Free Report) fell 2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.83 and last traded at $5.87. 366,575 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 761,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on DCGO shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of DocGo in a research note on Monday, September 18th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of DocGo from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of DocGo in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Northland Securities upped their price target on DocGo from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of DocGo in a report on Monday, October 2nd.

DocGo Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $608.19 million, a PE ratio of 83.71 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $125.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.64 million. DocGo had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 1.27%. On average, equities analysts predict that DocGo Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, General Counsel Ely D. Tendler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.29, for a total value of $52,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 23,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,135.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other DocGo news, insider Adriaan Stephanus Oberholzer sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total transaction of $507,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,193,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,113,141.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Ely D. Tendler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.29, for a total value of $52,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 23,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,135.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 83,667 shares of company stock worth $735,535. 13.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of DocGo

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of DocGo by 352.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,660,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,852,000 after buying an additional 1,292,941 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in DocGo during the second quarter worth approximately $9,407,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in DocGo by 77.6% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,234,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,000,000 after acquiring an additional 976,656 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of DocGo by 34.8% in the second quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 2,748,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,757,000 after purchasing an additional 709,553 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its stake in DocGo by 44.9% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 2,194,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,559,000 after purchasing an additional 680,409 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.14% of the company’s stock.

DocGo Company Profile

DocGo Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

Further Reading

