DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:DTF)

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 11th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0325 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE DTF opened at $10.67 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.88. DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund has a 12 month low of $10.53 and a 12 month high of $11.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DTF. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,678,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,211 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,877 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

About DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

