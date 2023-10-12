Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 804,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 57,583 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $72,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 94.4% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 4,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,106,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the second quarter worth about $397,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Duke Energy by 39.6% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 243,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,893,000 after purchasing an additional 69,239 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 162,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,612,000 after purchasing an additional 6,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $89.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $69.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.21, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.75. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.06 and a one year high of $106.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.07). Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

DUK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Duke Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.42.

Duke Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Stories

