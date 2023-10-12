E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Redburn Atlantic

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Redburn Atlantic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America cut their target price on E2open Parent from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum cut their target price on E2open Parent from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.10.

E2open Parent Price Performance

E2open Parent stock opened at $2.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $662.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.67. E2open Parent has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $7.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. E2open Parent had a positive return on equity of 2.82% and a negative net margin of 147.67%. The company had revenue of $160.12 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that E2open Parent will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at E2open Parent

In other news, CEO Michael Farlekas sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total transaction of $62,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,909.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,000 shares of company stock valued at $181,220. 5.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of E2open Parent during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of E2open Parent by 91.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of E2open Parent by 513.9% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,908 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of E2open Parent during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of E2open Parent during the 1st quarter worth $61,000.

E2open Parent Company Profile

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management and orchestration SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. The company's software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their channel and supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

Featured Articles

