EA Series Trust Acquires New Shares in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM)

EA Series Trust acquired a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 32,754 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,708,000. EA Series Trust owned 0.30% of Federal Agricultural Mortgage at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $443,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,580 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC lifted its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 4.8% in the second quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 11,360 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. 66.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AGM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Federal Agricultural Mortgage

In related news, EVP Stephen P. Mullery sold 1,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.24, for a total value of $294,987.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,756 shares in the company, valued at $3,877,789.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Stephen P. Mullery sold 1,655 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.24, for a total value of $294,987.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,756 shares in the company, valued at $3,877,789.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bradford T. Nordholm sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total transaction of $1,340,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,847,156.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,340 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,807. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Stock Performance

Shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock opened at $150.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $164.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.85. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 52 week low of $100.69 and a 52 week high of $180.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.07.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The credit services provider reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $84.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.32 million. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 21.97%. As a group, analysts expect that Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. will post 14.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.59%.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy segments. The company's Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

Featured Articles

