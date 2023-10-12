EA Series Trust Acquires Shares of 144,881 Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH)

EA Series Trust bought a new position in shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 144,881 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,705,000. EA Series Trust owned approximately 0.34% of Textainer Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Textainer Group by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,072 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 36,344 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 6,624 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Textainer Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $371,000. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 13.8% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 87,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 92.6% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 201,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,671,000 after purchasing an additional 96,866 shares during the period. 44.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TGH shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Textainer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Textainer Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

TGH opened at $36.76 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.88. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $43.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $192.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.68 million. Textainer Group had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Textainer Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.06%.

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard and specialized dry freight, and refrigerated containers, as well as other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.

