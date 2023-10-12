EA Series Trust Acquires Shares of 30,517 Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

EA Series Trust purchased a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 30,517 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,797,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Sageworth Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 2,414.3% during the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 387.8% during the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 33.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total transaction of $159,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 168,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,913,232.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total transaction of $159,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,913,232.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total transaction of $1,549,202.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,480,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,325,851.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,166 shares of company stock worth $5,011,557. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.22.

Walmart Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE WMT opened at $158.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $425.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.37 and a 52 week high of $165.85.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

