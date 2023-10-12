EA Series Trust Acquires Shares of 53,871 Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

EA Series Trust bought a new stake in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 53,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,647,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Denbury by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Denbury by 31.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denbury during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Denbury by 3,820.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Denbury in the first quarter valued at about $116,000.

Denbury Stock Performance

NYSE:DEN opened at $89.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 2.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.51. Denbury Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.33 and a twelve month high of $101.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Denbury ( NYSE:DEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.17). Denbury had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 32.34%. The business had revenue of $328.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.83 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Denbury Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Denbury from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Johnson Rice cut Denbury from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Denbury from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Denbury in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.50.

Denbury Profile

Denbury Inc operates as an independent energy company in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

