EA Series Trust Buys Shares of 71,113 PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

EA Series Trust purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 71,113 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,524,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 222.9% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 565 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 90.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PHM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on PulteGroup from $94.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on PulteGroup from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $68.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $90.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.67.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

PHM opened at $75.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.25, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.40. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.99 and a 52-week high of $86.15.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.69. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 16.37%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.29%.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Further Reading

