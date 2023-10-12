EA Series Trust Invests $4.37 Million in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

EA Series Trust bought a new stake in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 229,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,373,000. EA Series Trust owned about 0.30% of Owens & Minor as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OMI. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 748,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,889,000 after purchasing an additional 132,948 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its holdings in Owens & Minor by 19.4% during the first quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 520,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,573,000 after buying an additional 84,634 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC bought a new stake in Owens & Minor during the first quarter worth $73,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Owens & Minor by 53.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 100,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 35,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Owens & Minor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.83.

Owens & Minor Stock Performance

OMI opened at $15.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.13. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.79 and a 1 year high of $22.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.56.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 0.97% and a positive return on equity of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Owens & Minor’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Owens & Minor Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

