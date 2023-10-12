EA Series Trust Invests $4.73 Million in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 388,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AHCO. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the second quarter worth $1,103,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AdaptHealth in the second quarter worth about $727,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in AdaptHealth by 2,861.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 155,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 150,116 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in AdaptHealth by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 40,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Finally, Resource Consulting Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AdaptHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,321,000. Institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AdaptHealth

In related news, Director Skyknight Aero Holdings, Llc sold 90,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $1,266,635.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,952,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,488,301.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other AdaptHealth news, Director Skyknight Aero Holdings, Llc sold 90,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $1,266,635.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,952,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,488,301.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Albert A. Prast sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total value of $2,836,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 110,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,567,996.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Stock Performance

AHCO stock opened at $7.54 on Thursday. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 1-year low of $7.39 and a 1-year high of $23.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 62.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.43.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. AdaptHealth had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 1.41%. The business had revenue of $793.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $765.69 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AHCO. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Bank of America cut their price target on AdaptHealth from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on AdaptHealth from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.59.

AdaptHealth Profile

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, including CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

Featured Articles

