EA Series Trust Invests $5.25 Million in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

EA Series Trust bought a new stake in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 150,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,254,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AdvanSix in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in AdvanSix by 30.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new position in AdvanSix during the first quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in AdvanSix during the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of AdvanSix by 77.2% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

AdvanSix Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE ASIX opened at $29.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $806.50 million, a P/E ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. AdvanSix Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.13 and a 52 week high of $44.57.

AdvanSix Increases Dividend

AdvanSix ( NYSE:ASIX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $427.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.67 million. AdvanSix had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 15.16%. Equities research analysts predict that AdvanSix Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This is a positive change from AdvanSix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ASIX shares. CL King reduced their target price on shares of AdvanSix from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on AdvanSix from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling at AdvanSix

In related news, insider Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of AdvanSix stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $37,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,744 shares in the company, valued at $1,250,215.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other AdvanSix news, SVP Achilles B. Kintiroglou sold 3,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.72, for a total transaction of $132,466.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,599 shares in the company, valued at $1,175,672.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $37,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250,215.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,335 shares of company stock worth $201,531 in the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About AdvanSix

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, monoisopropylamine, dipropylamine, monoallylamine, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

