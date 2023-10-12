EA Series Trust Makes New $4.87 Million Investment in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

EA Series Trust bought a new position in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 188,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,872,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NMIH. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in NMI by 11.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 75,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 7,439 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in NMI by 15.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in NMI during the first quarter worth $352,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in NMI by 61.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 39,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 14,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NMI by 55.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 46,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 16,650 shares during the period. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James G. Jones sold 3,952 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total transaction of $115,042.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,528 shares in the company, valued at $3,450,350.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NMI Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NMIH opened at $27.44 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.26 and its 200 day moving average is $25.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.18. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.02 and a 52-week high of $30.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $142.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.95 million. NMI had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 56.07%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of NMI from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on NMI from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on NMI from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NMI in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Compass Point increased their target price on NMI from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.75.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

