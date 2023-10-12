EA Series Trust Makes New $5.19 Million Investment in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 167,600 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,187,000. EA Series Trust owned approximately 0.24% of NetScout Systems as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NTCT. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of NetScout Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $312,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in NetScout Systems by 1.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 97,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,803,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of NetScout Systems in the first quarter valued at $2,415,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetScout Systems during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 31.8% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 9,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTCT opened at $26.61 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 31.31 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.63 and a 1-year high of $38.02.

NetScout Systems ( NASDAQ:NTCT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $211.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.60 million. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 6.83%. As a group, analysts forecast that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NetScout Systems news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total value of $83,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,267,508.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NetScout Systems news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total value of $83,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,267,508.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph G. Hadzima, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.82, for a total transaction of $194,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 131,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,652,710.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $417,440. 3.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on NetScout Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

