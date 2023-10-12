EA Series Trust Makes New Investment in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 88,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,463,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 140,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,666,000 after buying an additional 40,965 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in ONEOK by 26.4% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in ONEOK by 36.2% in the second quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,109,000 after purchasing an additional 17,676 shares during the period. Midwest Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 0.7% during the second quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 37,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 51,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Stock Performance

OKE stock opened at $67.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $30.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.26 and a 200-day moving average of $63.51. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.47 and a 12-month high of $71.57.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 35.84% and a net margin of 12.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were paid a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 31st. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 70.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OKE has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of ONEOK from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.73.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

