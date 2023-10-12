EA Series Trust Makes New Investment in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 418,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,137,000. EA Series Trust owned 0.62% of Perdoceo Education as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 84.2% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 830,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,147,000 after purchasing an additional 379,443 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 229.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 514,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,062,000 after buying an additional 358,361 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 8.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,508,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,279,000 after buying an additional 283,804 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 105.3% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 528,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,443,000 after buying an additional 271,060 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,256,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,463,000 after buying an additional 190,596 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Perdoceo Education

In other Perdoceo Education news, CFO Ashish R. Ghia sold 12,823 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $205,168.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 214,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,430,192. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Ashish R. Ghia sold 12,823 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $205,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 214,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,430,192. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Todd S. Nelson sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total transaction of $269,920.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 838,252 shares in the company, valued at $14,141,311.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,887 shares of company stock valued at $2,326,388 in the last three months. 2.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Perdoceo Education Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of PRDO opened at $17.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.13. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 52-week low of $9.97 and a 52-week high of $18.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.07.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $186.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Perdoceo Education’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

PRDO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Perdoceo Education from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

About Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences.

