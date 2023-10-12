EA Series Trust Makes New Investment in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 182,809 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,908,000. EA Series Trust owned about 0.55% of Quanex Building Products as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Quanex Building Products by 2.9% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,083,552 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,919,000 after buying an additional 114,459 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,797,308 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,959,000 after acquiring an additional 16,153 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,584,718 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,647,000 after purchasing an additional 70,348 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,344,920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,956,000 after purchasing an additional 162,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in Quanex Building Products by 2.6% in the first quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,250,368 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,920,000 after purchasing an additional 31,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Quanex Building Products

In related news, Director William C. Griffiths sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total value of $727,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,953,767.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Quanex Building Products news, Director William C. Griffiths sold 16,071 shares of Quanex Building Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.09, for a total transaction of $451,434.39. Following the transaction, the director now owns 167,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,697,659.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William C. Griffiths sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total value of $727,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 135,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,953,767.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,954 shares of company stock valued at $1,231,486. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Quanex Building Products in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Benchmark raised their target price on Quanex Building Products from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th.

Quanex Building Products Price Performance

Shares of NX opened at $28.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $947.47 million, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.41. Quanex Building Products Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.71 and a fifty-two week high of $29.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.84.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The construction company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $299.64 million for the quarter. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 17.28% and a net margin of 6.98%.

Quanex Building Products Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.22%.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

