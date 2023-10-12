EA Series Trust Takes $4.84 Million Position in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

EA Series Trust purchased a new position in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 223,497 shares of the coal producer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,841,000. EA Series Trust owned approximately 0.15% of Peabody Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Peabody Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Peabody Energy during the first quarter valued at $289,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,535 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 14,285 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $1,206,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,644 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 16,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

BTU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. TheStreet upgraded Peabody Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Peabody Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

BTU opened at $25.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.50. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Peabody Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.71 and a fifty-two week high of $32.89.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The coal producer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.38). Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 25.97%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Peabody Energy Co. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. Peabody Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 3.30%.

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

