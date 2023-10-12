EA Series Trust Takes Position in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

EA Series Trust bought a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 87,877 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $4,273,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Encore Capital Group by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,423 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,647 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Encore Capital Group by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,874 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in Encore Capital Group by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,056 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ECPG opened at $50.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -840.17 and a beta of 1.50. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.50 and a 52-week high of $58.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.85.

Encore Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ECPG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $323.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.95 million. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 0.67%. Encore Capital Group’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jonathan C. Clark sold 41,617 shares of Encore Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $2,051,301.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,378,121.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Encore Capital Group in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Encore Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Encore Capital Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

