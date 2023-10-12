EA Series Trust Takes Position in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 368,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,108,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Talos Energy by 39.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Talos Energy by 85.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Talos Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Talos Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. 97.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Talos Energy Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of TALO stock opened at $15.93 on Thursday. Talos Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.69 and a 12 month high of $22.50. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Talos Energy ( NYSE:TALO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). Talos Energy had a net margin of 25.32% and a return on equity of 4.55%. The firm had revenue of $367.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.97 million. Equities analysts predict that Talos Energy Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

TALO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Monday, August 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Talos Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration activities. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

